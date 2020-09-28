Bengaluru, Sept 28 (PTI) Karnataka on Monday reported 6,892 new COVID-19 cases, down from 9,543 on September 27, and 59 related fatalities,taking the total infection count to 5.82 lakh and toll to 8,641, with sample tests showing a decline.

The day also saw 7,509 patients getting discharged after recovery, the health department said.

Among those who tested positive today were Law and Parliamentary affairs minister J C Madhuswamy and Congress MLA H K Patil.

The number of tests done was less at 58,862, compared to 67,857 on Sunday

Bengaluru Urban continued to account for the maximum number of new cases with 2,722 on Monday.

So far cumulatively, 5,82,458 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 8,641 deaths and 4,69,750 discharges, the bulletin said.

It said active cases numbered 1,04,048. As many as 82 are undergoing treatment in Intensive Care Units.

The capital city saw a fall in the number of deaths at 9, from 15 on Sunday, followed by seven in Dakshina Kannada, while the rest were spread over 18 districts.

Most of the dead had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

After Bengaluru Urban, Udupi district acccounted for most number of new cases at 332, followed by Hassan 320, Kalaburagi 273 , Mysuru 240, Chikkamagaluru 219 , Mandya 209 and others.

Over 1.62 lakh people were home quarantined in the last one week, the bulletin said.

A total of 47.18 lakh samples were tested so far, out of which 25,171 were Rapid Antigen tests, it said.

