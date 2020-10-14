Bengaluru, Oct 14 (PTI) Karnataka on Wednesday reported 9,265 fresh COVID-19 cases and 75 related deaths, taking the total infection count to 7,35,371 and the toll to 10,198.

The day also saw 8,662 patients getting discharged after recovery, the health department said in a bulletin.

Bengaluru Urban district continued to account for the most number of infections with 4,574 on Wednesday.

So far cumulatively 7,35,371 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state and this includes 10,198 deaths and 6,11,167 discharges, the department said.

It said that out of the 1,13,987 active cases, 925 are undergoing treatment in Intensive Care Units

The capital city registered 27 of the 75 deaths, followed by five in Dakshina Kannada, four in Tumakuru and the rest scattered over 20 other districts. Most of the dead had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

After Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural accounted for 344 fresh cases, followed by 341 in Tumakuru, 297 in Belagavi, 292 in Dakshina Kannada, 275 in Ballari, 227 in Hassan, 212 in Mandya and others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of districts in positive cases with 2,93,405 infections, followed by Myusuru 43,430 and others.

