Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 3 (ANI): A total of 9,886 new COVID-19 cases, 8,989 discharges and 100 deaths were reported in Karnataka on Saturday.

The state Health Department said the total count of coronavirus cases in the state has increased to 6,30,516 including 5,08,495 discharges and 9,219 deaths. The active cases currently stand at 1,12,783.

Also Read | Lightning Strikes Kill 3 in Jharkhand, Rainfall and Thundershowers Recorded in Eastern States.

With 1,069 deaths reported on Saturday, the COVID-19 toll in the country has crossed one lakh.

India reported 79,476 new cases on Saturday taking the count of people infected with coronavirus to 64,73,545.

Also Read | American Navy’s P-8 Anti-Submarine Warfare Aircraft Seen at Indian Military Base in Andaman and Nicobar.

The total count includes 9,44,996 active cases and 54,27,707 cured, discharged, or migrated patients.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)