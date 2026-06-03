India News | Karnataka Set for Leadership Transition as DK Shivakumar to Take Oath as Chief Minister Tomorrow

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 2 (ANI): Karnataka is set for a major political transition on Wednesday with Congress leader and Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar scheduled to take oath as the state's next Chief Minister, marking the beginning of a new phase for the ruling party.

Congress MLA Sharath Kumar Bache Gowda described the swearing-in ceremony as the beginning of a "new chapter" for Karnataka and said the party leadership was expected to indicate the names of ministers who would take oath along with Shivakumar.

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"The swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar will be held tomorrow. Along with that, the high command is expected to indicate who all the ministers are who will be taking the oath as well. It's a new chapter, a new beginning," Gowda told ANI.

Emphasising continuity in governance, the Congress MLA said, "We hope that whatever good administration and social justice programs were implemented by the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during his tenure over the past three years and the previous five years, the continuity from that will be taken forward."

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"The main focus is that 2028 is a very important election for the state of Karnataka, followed by the 2029 election, so we want this to be a momentum buildup leading to these two phases," Gowda added.

Senior Congress leader and Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khader struck a conciliatory note amid discussions over responsibilities in the new dispensation, saying he would abide by any decision taken by the party leadership.

"Whatever responsibility the high command gives me, I will fulfil it. For me, the post is not important, the work is," Khader told ANI, as consultations continued over the Cabinet line-up and organisational assignments.

As preparations gathered pace for the transition, senior Congress leaders from Karnataka converged in New Delhi earlier in the day, where the party leadership held discussions on Cabinet formation and organisational matters.

Ahead of the meeting, Shivakumar arrived at Kharge's residence in the national capital for discussions on Cabinet formation and organisational appointments. Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal also reached Kharge's residence as consultations continued over the proposed ministerial line-up.

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi chaired a key meeting with Chief Minister-designate Shivakumar and outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to finalise the contours of the new Cabinet and discuss nominees for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Amid the political consultations, Shivakumar used the day to outline his vision for Karnataka and reflect on his political journey before assuming the state's top office.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Shivakumar expressed gratitude to the Nehru-Gandhi family, saying they had played a defining role in his political career by placing their faith in him at different stages of his public life.

Recalling his long association with the Congress leadership, Shivakumar said Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had made significant sacrifices in public life and that he considered it his duty to remain loyal to the party and its leadership.

"The faith and the confidence the people of this country have shown me, I am very much obliged, and I have to do a lot of hard work and deliver," Shivakumar said.

The Chief Minister-designate also spelt out his priorities for governance, saying he would work to take all sections of society along while strengthening Karnataka's position as a leading economic and technology hub.

"The world is seeing India through Bengaluru and Karnataka," he said, adding that he would work for farmers, women and youth and seek to usher in what he described as a new era for the state.

Separately, in a post on X, Shivakumar again thanked the Gandhi family for their support and encouragement over the years. He even recalled former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's influence on his early political career and acknowledged the role played by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during different phases of his public life.

As anticipation built around tomorrow's ceremony, voices from Shivakumar's past also joined the celebrations. His former school teacher, Parvathi, recalled his childhood years and described him as an energetic student with strong leadership qualities.

Speaking to ANI, she said Shivakumar actively participated in sports and extracurricular activities and often displayed traits associated with leadership from an early age. Expressing happiness over his elevation, she said she looked forward to attending the swearing-in ceremony and urged him to pursue educational reforms and measures benefiting students and young people in Karnataka.

The political transition, however, also drew criticism from the opposition.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused the ruling Congress of prioritising internal power equations over governance and alleged that administrative issues had taken a back seat amid discussions over Cabinet positions.

Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla said, "We felt that after three years of this constant game of thrones in Karnataka, now finally the focus will be on Administration and governance, but still they are playing power games."

Joining the attack, Karnataka Legislative Council LoP Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said a change in leadership alone would not address what he described as shortcomings in the government's functioning.

"Changing the driver does not make the bus work. The engine needs to change. This administration was corrupt, and there was no development. If the CM changes, development will not happen," Narayanaswamy said, asserting that the BJP would return to power in the state in the future.

He also criticised the Congress leadership over representation issues, saying party president Mallikarjun Kharge had not ensured a Dalit Chief Minister for the state.

The swearing-in ceremony tomorrow is expected to witness the presence of top Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal and party general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from Congress-ruled states, regional Congress presidents and Members of Parliament are also expected to attend the event.

In a move aimed at reflecting broader social representation, invitations have been extended to religious leaders from different faiths, farmer leaders, sanitation workers, daily wage labourers, Dalit organisation representatives, leaders of backward classes, women's self-help groups, youth leaders and representatives of pro-Kannada organisations.

Students from the Government School in Kanakapura Doddalahalli, Shivakumar's home region, have also been invited. Representatives from the media, film industry, judiciary, sports, theatre, literature, arts, industry, trade and hospitality sectors are expected to attend the ceremony.

Shivakumar's swearing-in will formally conclude a long period of speculation over leadership change in Karnataka and usher in a new Congress government under his leadership. The focus is now expected to shift to the composition of the new Cabinet, allocation of portfolios and the policy priorities that will define the government's next phase. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)