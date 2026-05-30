India News | Karnataka: Six Killed in Attack Linked to Land Dispute Between Two Families

Vijayapura (Karnataka) [India], May 30 (ANI): Six people were killed in a violent clash on Friday in Karnataka's Vijayapura district owing to a land dispute between two families, police said. The incident occurred within the limits of the Chadchana police station area.

The clash took place between the Nirale and Golgi families, during which six people from the same family were killed with weapons and a machete.

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The deceased have been identified as Revanasiddappa Nirale, Dundappa Revanasiddappa Nirale, Shivaputra Revanasiddappa Nirale, Chandrashekhar Nirale, Shabbir Nadaf and one more person.

Confirming the incident, Inspector General of Police (North Zone) Sandeep Patil said six people were killed in the attack.

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"Six people were beaten to death with maces and weapons by several people. I visited Govindapura in Chadchana taluk of Vijayapura district and inspected the scene," said IGP North Zone Sandeep Patil.

Patil said the victims included members of the same family.

"Six people from the same family were killed. Information about the accused has already been received. We will arrest the accused as soon as possible and take further legal action," he said.

He also confirmed that the bodies have been shifted for further procedures. "The bodies of the deceased have been admitted to a private hospital in Vijayapura city," he added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)