Mandya (Karnataka) [India], April 3 (ANI): Actor and Member of Parliament, Sumalatha Ambareesh has announced that she will be joining the Bharatiya Janata Party and won't contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Sumalatha is the incumbent MP from Mandya, who contested independently. However, after the alliance between BJP and Janata Dal (Secular), former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has been announced as the candidate from the seat.

Addressing her supporters on Wednesday, Sumalatha said, "We see people leaving the party after not getting the ticket, but I am deciding not to contest the Lok Sabha polls as I have decided to join the BJP. This is for the people of the state and of that country. It is to fulfil the dreams of Prime Minister Modi.

"People don't leave even after losing, but here I am leaving the seat despite registering a historic win as an independent candidate."

She further said that continue her relationship with the people of Mandya who elected her from the constituency.

"People of Mandya sent me as independent candidate, people respect me in Parliament. I will never leave the hands of the people of Mandya. I made a promise last time, today I am promising I will never leave Mandya and this relationship continue," she further said.

Karnataka has 28 Lok Sabha constituencies, including five seats reserved for SC candidates and two for ST candidates.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 25 seats with a vote share of 51.7 per cent, while the Congress won 1 seat with a 32.1 per cent vote share, and JD(S) and Independent won one seat each in Karnataka.

The BJP has fielded its candidates in 25 Lok Sabha constituencies and left three other seats for its ally JD (S) in the State.

Karnataka will have elections in two phases on April 26 and May 7 for 28 constituencies.

The general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19, with counting to be held on June 4. (ANI)

