India News | Karnataka: Supporters Distribute Sweets, Raise Slogans Outside Depy CM DK Shivakumar's Residence Amid Imminent Leadership Change

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 28 (ANI): The supporters of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar gathered outside his residence and distributed sweets and raised slogans in his support in early celebrations as the state braced for an imminent transition in leadership within the party.

The supporters expressed high hopes for DK Shivakumar to become the CM of the state and reflected on his work as the Deputy CM.

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Speaking with ANI, a supporter extended congratulations to the Deputy Chief Minister, calling it a "good day."

"Heartiest congratulations to D.K. Shivakumar, as well as all Congress leaders in Karnataka. This is a good day. DK Shivakumar is the CM 100%," he said.

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Another supporter said that Shivakumar has "sacrificed his life for Congress." He hailed the leadership of CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister and congratulated the party high command for the impending transition of authority.

"This is a very important day for us. DK Shivakumar has become the designated Chief Minister. For that, we are celebrating. It is going to happen by the grace of God. He has worked for the party for several years now. He has sacrificed his life for the Congress party. Just like the two eyes of humans, one eye is DK Shivakumar, and the other eye is Siddaramaiah...This celebration will go on for a week. I congratulate the high command, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi ji and also Priyanka ji, as well as Randeep Surjewala and Abhishek Dutt, and KC Venugopal. It is a victory of DK Shivakumar," he said.

Meanwhile, the critical breakfast meeting called by Karnataka CM Siddaramiah got underway on Thursday as the state braced for imminent transition in leadership.

During the meeting, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was seen touching the feet of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a show of respect.

The two leaders also shared a warm embrace a sign of the transition that the state is likely to witness. As per reports Siddarmaiah is likely to announce his resignation as CM post the breakfast meeting with DK Shivakumar tipped to take over.

Speculation around leadership change in the Karnataka Congress has been brewing since the government completed its two-and-a-half years of tenure last year. The Congress government in the state has now completed three years. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)