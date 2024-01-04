Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 4 (ANI): A teenager allegedly shot himself using his father's licensed firearm in the rural limits of Bengaluru, police said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Ravi Uttap (19), the son of a security guard, police said, adding that he killed himself with his father's service weapon while his parents were away.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Maharashtra: State Reports 171 Coronavirus Cases, Two Deaths; JN.1 Variant Tally Now 110.

The deceased teenager's father was employed as a security guard for Nandi Infrastructures Corridor Enterprises (NICE), police said.

Further investigation is underway into the reasons why the teen took the extreme step, police said.

Also Read | India Will Be a Hindu Nation When PM Narendra Modi Comes to Power Again, Says Sri Ram Sena Chief Pramod Muthalik.

Further inputs are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)