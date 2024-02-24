Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 24 (ANI): The Congress that brought the Hindu Religious Endowment Amendment Bill in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly could not pass the bill despite a 10-minute adjournment due to the lack of strength of the government in the State's Council.

The opposition expressed great displeasure against the Religious Endowment Amendment Bill.

Also Read | Bihar: We Gave Five Lakh Jobs During Mahagathbandhan Rule, Claims Tejashwi Yadav.

Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy bowed to the opposition's pressure and said that he will present the bill again on Monday. But Deputy Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council Pranesh had objected to this. The Deputy Speaker said that once a bill has been discussed, it cannot be postponed.

The proceedings were adjourned for 10 minutes to discuss and decide.

Also Read | Sandeshkhali Unrest: TMC Leader Sheikh Shahjahan Might Escape to London if Granted Anticipatory Bail, ED Tells Court.

As the proceedings resumed, the Congress inevitably put the Religious Endowment Bill to a vote. A large number of BJP and opposition members participated. Only five members of the ruling party were present.

More MLAs voted against the bill in the Assembly. Thus, the bill could not be passed.

As the bill fell, BJP members raised 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans while Congress members shouted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

Meanwhile, after criticisms regarding the Karnataka government's amendments to the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment Bill, ministers Ramalinga Reddy and Dinesh Gundu Rao came in defence of the decision while criticising the opposition, BJP.

Minister for Transport, Ramalinga Reddy alleged that BJP is 'anti-Hindu' adding that the party which was in power in 2011 had made the amendments to the Bill.

Minister for Health, Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the BJP should realise the Bill is for the benefit of the temples.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the allegations regarding the amendments to the Bill "appear to be misrepresented", "aiming only at misleading the public" and "polarizing people along communal lines for political leverage."

The Bill mandates the state to collect 10 per cent tax from temples generating revenue exceeding Rs 1 crore and 5 per cent from shrines with revenue of between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 crore. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)