Chikkaballapur (Karnataka) [India], March 23 (ANI): Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday said 12.5 lakh doses of Covid vaccine will be received from the Centre soon and there was enough supply in the state.

"There is no shortage of vaccine in the state. We have discussed this with the centre and it has assured us that there will be no shortage of supply of the vaccine. The state will be receiving 12.5 lakh doses of vaccine from the centre by next week. Before that additional 4 lakh doses will be dispatched through flight. Govt will ensure that there is no shortage of vaccine," said Sudhakar.

"The second wave COVID-19 has begun in the state. The number of cases is increasing in several parts of the state. People should be vigilant and ensure that Covid precautions are followed. People who are not wearing masks and violating norms are being penalised. Functions and gatherings should be avoided for the next two months, he added.

Earlier, the minister informed about the second phase of the vaccination.

"Vaccines for all above 45 years will start from April 1, and the vaccine will be available to all citizens above 45 years of age. This will ensure better coverage and will further expedite our efforts to make Karnataka Covid-19 free. I urge all eligible citizens to get vaccinated at the earliest," Minister tweeted.

According to the ministry of health and family welfare, Karnataka reported as many as 774 fresh COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths on Tuesday, the death toll has gone up to 12,444. Currently, the number of active cases stands at 14,286. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)