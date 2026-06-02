India News | Karnataka Transition: CM-designate DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah Hold High-level Huddle with Kharge, Rahul Gandhi over Cabinet Blueprint

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday chaired a crucial meeting with Karnataka CM-designate DK Shivakumar and senior leader Siddaramaiah in Delhi to finalise the state's new Cabinet and the upcoming Rajya Sabha poll nominees.

The meeting at the party headquarters comes on the heels of Siddaramaiah's resignation as Chief Minister, which officially set in motion the scheduled leadership transition, allowing Shivakumar to lead the state government.

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Meanwhile, today Shivakumar arrived at the residence of Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge in the national capital for discussions on cabinet formation and key organisational appointments ahead of his swearing-in ceremony.

The meeting assumes significance as the Congress high command moves closer to finalising the composition of the new Karnataka cabinet, including ministerial berths, the Deputy Chief Minister's post and organisational restructuring within the state unit.

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Earlier in the day, Senior Congress leaders from Karnataka gathered in New Delhi for a series of consultations with the party leadership. Karnataka caretaker Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal and several other senior leaders were also part of the deliberations at Kharge's residence.

The swearing-in ceremony of Shivakumar as Chief Minister is scheduled to take place at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru on June 3 at 4 pm.

Earlier, Siddaramaiah met party leaders in Delhi, while Karnataka Congress MLA Priyank Kharge also met Mallikarjun Kharge amid speculation regarding his role in the new cabinet.

Further details on the final cabinet structure are expected following the conclusion of the high-level discussions. (ANI)

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