Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 27 (ANI): In a heart-wrenching incident on Wednesday night, two auto drivers lost their lives due to electrocution in Karnataka's Mangalore.

Raju, aged 50, and Devraj, aged 46, were living in a rented house near Rosario Church, working as auto drivers in the city.

"The incident occurred around 9:00 pm on June 26, during heavy rainfall when a wire fell from a nearby electricity pole. Raju came out of his room and unfortunately got electrocuted. Hearing his cries, Devraj rushed to help using a gunny bag but tragically suffered the same fate due to the rain and live wire," said police commissioner Anupam Agrawal.

"Both individuals succumbed to the electric shocks on the spot, despite efforts to rescue each other. The case has been registered under section 304A based on the complaint by Raju's brother," the commissioner added.

Earlier, in a separate incident that took place in Maharashtra's Pune, members of a family died from electrocution in Daund tehsil of Pune district, said police.

The incident took place when a power supply cable to a neighbouring house fell on the victims' home. A rod supporting this cable bent, causing electrical current to transfer to the tin shed of the victims' house, police officials said.

The victims were identified as Sunil Bhelerao (44), his wife Adika Bhelerao (37), and their teenage son Parshuram (18), police said.

Sunil Bhelerao was electrocuted while trying to retrieve clothes hanging on a metal wire near the tin shed. His son, Parshuram, rushed to help his father but also suffered a fatal shock. Adika Bhelerao witnessed the incident and attempted to save her family, only to be electrocuted herself. Unfortunately, all three died on the spot, police said. (ANI)

