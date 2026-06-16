India News | Karnataka: Two Dead, Several Injured as Fire Breaks out at Pub in Mysuru

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], June 16 (ANI): Two people died, and several others were left injured after a fire broke out at a pub in Karnataka's Mysuru, officials said.

According to the officials, the incident took place on Monday. After the information was received, the fire teams immediately reached the spot to douse the fire and rescued over 15 individuals.

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Two people in the kitchen section died due to the intensity of the blaze, while the injured ones were quickly shifted to nearby hospitals for medical assistance and treatment.

Divisional Fire Officer Ranganath told reporters, "We received a call at 3:15 pm at the Saraswathipuram Fire Station. Our teams rushed to the spot immediately, doused the fire, and rescued more than 15 people. Two people in the kitchen section died on the spot. Seven others who were injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals."

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Further details are awaited in the incident. (ANI)

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