India News | Karnataka: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy Accuses Congress of Using SIR Row to Divert Attention from Governance Failures

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 25 (ANI): Union Minister and JD(S) State President HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Congress government, alleging that it was misleading people over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to cover up its own failures.

Speaking to reporters at the party's state office, Kumaraswamy said, "The Congress is spreading propaganda about the SIR in the state. This is a ploy to divert public attention and hide its failures. They keep raising one issue or another just to stay in the news."

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"They spoke only about MGNREGA for days. Now they have taken up SIR. People gave them a chance to work, but they have no intention of working for the people. They are using this issue to distract the public," he alleged.

Responding to questions on an open debate over the Bidadi Township project, Kumaraswamy said, "They were the ones who first invited me for a debate on Bidadi Township. I said I am ready. But poor fellows, they are very busy. They are busy ensuring daily collections. Fixing meters, setting rates, that is their job. I am not in that business."

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"What do they do every night? They live by fixing daily collection targets. So they are busy every second. I have no objection to a public debate. My department at the Centre is small. I don't need to create a revolution there. Those who want to create revolutions are very busy. When they come, we will go to Bidadi and debate," he added.

Kumaraswamy accused the state government of taking credit for rice supplied by the Centre. "The Centre has asked to lift two months' rice in advance, as you in the media have reported. But they are advertising that they are the ones feeding the poor. The Centre is giving the rice. They distribute it and take free publicity," he said.

He cited a recent convention in Tumakuru, stating, "My name was on the invitation. It was a convention for several Central schemes. The money, funds, and programmes are the Centre's, but the free publicity is theirs."

He also criticised the government's response to crop damage. "Banana and coconut crops have been destroyed by rain and storms in many parts of the state. Has anyone from the government visited? While farmers are weeping, Congress leaders are fighting for chairs. Politics is bigger than people for them," Kumaraswamy said.

On questions about former PM HD Deve Gowda's re-election to the Rajya Sabha, he said, "We have not asked anyone to re-elect us. Our alliance partner BJP has 63 seats in the Assembly. So BJP will decide. Neither I nor Deve Gowda have raised this. We have not even discussed it. Let Delhi decide on Deve Gowda's necessity. We won't ask them to drop someone else for us."

Kumaraswamy, as JD(S) state president, chaired a meeting of party leaders to prepare for the upcoming Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) elections.

He directed leaders to strengthen the party at booth and ward levels. "The Supreme Court has set a deadline for the state government to hold elections. The government wanted to postpone it somehow, but the court has rapped it out. It dared to snatch the rights of Bengaluru's people," he told leaders.

"Work hard for the elections. Strengthen the organisation further. Don't worry about how many seats we will win -- leave that to me. Work actively in all 369 wards. Make people aware of the government's failures. Inform every household about how the Congress government has looted the city's people for three years. Create awareness about the thousands of crores being syphoned off in the name of schemes," he instructed.

He told the Greater Bengaluru district committee to start identifying candidates and asked city leaders and elected representatives to work in coordination.

Furthermore, former news anchor, actress, and Bigg Boss reality show contestant Jhanavi joined the JD(S) on Sunday in Bengaluru.

She said she was joining the party, reposing faith in the leadership of former PM HD Deve Gowda and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

State Women's Wing President Rashmi Ramegowda inducted her into the party by handing over the party flag in the presence of Kumaraswamy and senior leaders. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)