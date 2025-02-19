Bengaluru (Karanataka) [India], February 19 (ANI): The War Wounded Foundation organised a rally for disabled soldiers at MARATHA LIRC in Belagavi on February 17-18, 2025.

Over 125 war-wounded soldiers attended the event, which featured thought-provoking sessions focused on "converting disability into ability" and addressing veterans' grievances.

The foundation, in collaboration with MARATHA LIRC, honoured the courage and sacrifice of these heroes.

