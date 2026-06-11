India News | Karnataka: Woman Murdered, Body Set Ablaze to Destroy Evidence

Koppal (Karnataka) [India], June 11 (ANI): A woman was murdered inside a room of an under-construction house in Kanakagiri town of Koppal district between 7:00 pm and 10:15 pm on June 8, police said. The accused later allegedly attempted to destroy evidence by setting the body on fire using a blanket.

Based on a complaint filed by Sanganegowda Malipatil, a case was registered at Kanakagiri Police Station under Crime No. 91/2026, Section 103(1), 238 BNS-2023.

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Considering the seriousness of the case, a special team was formed under the guidance of the Superintendent of Police. Through fieldwork and technical investigation, the team identified the deceased as Dimmulappa Nayak's wife, aged 43, a resident of Karatagi in Gangavathi taluk, Koppal district.

Investigation revealed that the deceased woman was in a relationship with a 30-year-old man from Kushtagi taluk. On the night of the incident, the man brought her to the under-construction house in Kanakagiri. Following a quarrel, he assaulted her with a brick, murdered her, and set the body on fire with a blanket to avoid detection.

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The blanket used in the crime and other items have been seized. As the accused belongs to another community, Section 3(2)(5) of the SC/ST (PoA) Act, 1989 has been invoked against him, and further legal action is underway.

The special team was formed under the supervision of SP Hemant Kumar A R and included Dy SP GN Naymagouda of Gangavathi sub-division, CPI V Narayana of Kanakagiri Circle, CPI Sudheera Kumar of Karatagi Circle, PSI Umesh of Kanakagiri PS, and staff members.

The Superintendent of Police, Koppal, Dr Ram L Arasiddi, IPS, has appreciated the officers and staff of the special team for cracking the case and identifying the accused within 36 hours of registration. (ANI)

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