India News | Karnataka: Workers Demand Ministerial Berth for Congress MLA Yashavantha Patil

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 16 (ANI): Scores of Congress workers on Tuesday assembled outside the residence of Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, demanding that party MLA Yashvantarayagouda Vittalagouda Patil be inducted into the state cabinet.

A large number of supporters gathered outside Shivakumar's residence and urged the Congress leadership to consider Patil for a ministerial position in the Karnataka government. Patil is a Congress legislator representing the Indi Assembly constituency in Vijayapura district.

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One of Patil's supporters said the gathering had a single objective -- to convey their demand directly to Shivakumar.

"We are here for only one reason. We want to meet DK Shivakumar and tell him that Yashavanta Patil should be given a ministerial berth," the supporter said, adding, "We trust DK Shivakumar. Around 2,000 people are here to press for this demand."

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Amid ongoing internal discussions regarding cabinet expansion in Karnataka, Congress general secretary incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday addressed the aspirations of party legislators seeking ministerial berths and said that he "respects their aspirations".

Following the recent formation of the DK Shivakumar-led ministry on June 3, the party leadership is currently managing expectations as it prepares for a potential second phase of cabinet appointments.

Speaking to ANI about the desire of many MLAs to play a larger role in the government, Surjewala stated, "As a General Secretary incharge and Congress worker, I respect those aspirations. There is absolutely nothing wrong with wanting a space in the delivery of governance."

Several leaders have expressed hopes of being included in the second round of Karnataka cabinet expansion, including Congress MLAs Saleem Ahmed and Abbayya Prasad. The current Shivakumar cabinet, following Siddaramaiah's resignation, consists of 14 members, including Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara.

With the state cabinet permitted a maximum strength of 34 ministers, there remains significant room for expansion.

The first phase of cabinet expansion had seen portfolios allotted to 13 ministers, including key departments such as Finance, Home, Energy, Public Works, and Urban Development. Chief Minister DK Shivakumar retained several crucial portfolios, including Finance, Cabinet Affairs, and Personnel and Administrative Reforms.

Tensions briefly surfaced earlier when senior minister Ramalinga Reddy submitted his resignation shortly after being assigned the Major and Medium Irrigation portfolio.

However, a day later, Surjewala said Reddy has withdrawn his resignation following discussions with party leaders. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)