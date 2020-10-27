Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 27 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday inaugurated the statue of former state Chief Minister S Bangarappa in Shivamogga.

The inauguration ceremony was held via video conferencing.

Bangarappa was elected to the legislative assembly from Soraba constituency for six consecutive terms between 1967 and 1996. He served as the twelfth CM of Karnataka from October 1990 to 1992.

During the inauguration, Yediyurappa recalled the contribution made by former Cheif Minister Bangarappa in the development of Karnataka.

"The Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa inaugurated the 87th Commemoration Programme of the late Chief Minister S Bangarappa and the new park in the Soraba town panchayat area through virtual media. MP BY Raghavendra, Member of the Vidhan Sabha, Ayanoor Manjunath and others were present," Karnataka CMO tweeted. (ANI)

