India News | Karnataka's COVID-19 Tally Touches 7,000 with 176 New Cases

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 09:15 PM IST
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 14 (ANI): As many as 176 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Sunday, taking the state count of coronavirus cases in the state to 7,000.

"176 COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths reported in Karnataka today. The total number of cases in the state is now at 7,000, including 89 deaths," said the State Health Department.

While there 2,956 active cases in the state, 3955 people have been cured of the illness so far.

Meanwhile, India's count for coronavirus cases has reached 3,20,922, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

