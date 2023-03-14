Jaipur, Mar 14 (PTI) Rajput leader and Karni Sena founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi passed away at a state-run hospital here on Tuesday.

Family sources said he suffered a cardiac arrest late in the night and breathed his last. Kalvi was admitted to the Sawai Man Singh Hospital for the past few days.

Also Read | Twist in Bengaluru Air Hostess Death Case, Police Probe Reveals Boyfriend Pushed Her to Death After She Threatened Legal Action for Not Marrying.

His funeral will be held at his ancestral village in Nagaur district's Kalvi village later in the day, the sources added.

The son of former Union minister Kalyan Singh Kalvi, Kalvi was the patron of Shree Rajput Karni Sena, which had led the 2018 protests against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film "Padmaavat" for alleged distortion of historical facts.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Two People Try To Offer Meat Garland at Temple To Ward Off ‘Baleful Influence’ of Lord Shaneshwara, Arrested; Self-Styled Godman Absconding.

He had also been a national-level basketball player.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)