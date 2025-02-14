Jaipur, Feb 14 (PTI) Right-wing group Karni Sena has announced to oppose social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, who came into the limelight for her alleged inappropriate comments on 'India's Got Latent', for her upcoming video shoot in Udaipur for the proposed IIFA show in Rajasthan.

The group has warned that those who spread obscenity will not only be opposed but will be thrashed.

Such people will be boycotted from the airport itself and will not be allowed to come out of the airport, the Karni Sena said.

"Such indecent and uncultured people who are bringing their culture on the road for their selfish interest and spreading vulgarity will not only be opposed in Mewar but will be beaten with shoes. If they land at the Dabok Airport then they will be boycotted. It is a request and ultimatum to the Tourism Department that she should not come to Mewar before we take any step," said Rajput Karni Sena's division head Dr Paramveer Singh Dulawat in Udaipur.

He said that such people, who spread obscenity and vulgarity in their shows in Mumbai, will face great trouble.

The video shoot is scheduled on February 20 in Udaipur's City Palace, Amarai Ghat and Pichola Lake.

This comes as a case has also been registered against Makhija and other influencers, who were part of this show in Kota on February 13.

