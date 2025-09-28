Karur (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 28 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tamilisai Soundarajan on Sunday met victims and bereaved families after the Karur stampede, and expressed her condolences and support.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said, "Let us wait for the enquiry. First of all, we are with the people and we'll be sensible rather than sensational. Let the injured recover and then we will see."

The tragedy has left 39 people dead at a rally addressed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy.

In an emotional message, Stalin said the grief and cries of the victims' families have deeply affected him and remain in his heart.

In a post on X, MK Stalin wrote, "The tears shed by the families of those who lost their lives throughout the night, and the pain caused by their grief-filled cries, have not left my heart... Karur Tragedy"

The Chief Minister, MK Stalin, announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the victims who were killed in the Karur stampede. CM Stalin also announced aid of Rs 1 lakh each to those undergoing medical treatment in hospitals.

Earlier, BJP leader K Annamalai strongly criticised the Tamil Nadu government and police for their negligence.

Annamalai called the incident "deeply shocking" and "highly condemnable."

In a post on X on Saturday, K Annamalai wrote, "In Karur, the news that approximately forty people, including children, lost their lives due to a stampede at a gathering attended by Thaveka leader Mr Vijay is deeply shocking and distressing. Many others have been injured and admitted to hospitals. I urge the Tamil Nadu government to ensure proper treatment for all those affected. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. For a political party's gathering, it is the responsibility of the police to accurately estimate the number of attendees, select an appropriate venue accordingly, and deploy an adequate number of police personnel to ensure the safety of the public attending the event." (ANI)

