New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) During the month-long 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam', Indian Railways will run 13 services from the southern state to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, the first of which carrying 216 delegates will leave on Thursday.

Of these, 35 delegates will board the train from Rameswaram, 103 from Tiruchchirappalli and 78 from Chennai. Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi will interact with the delegates and flag off the train at Chennai Egmore, officials said.

In total, these trains will carry 2,592 delegates and each rake will comprise 216 delegates.

The trains will halt at 21 stations en route to Uttar Pradesh, they said.

'Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2022' is an initiative of the central government and is held as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The programme aims to celebrate the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' and highlight the Tamil language and culture.

The programme from November 17 to December 16 will strive to rediscover the centuries-old bond of knowledge and ancient civilisational linkage between Kashi (Varanasi) and Tamil Nadu, the officials said.

Indian Institute Of Technology–Madras and Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, are knowledge partners for the event. Academic exchanges, including seminars and discussions will be held on various facets of the two ancient manifestations of Indian culture, with focus on bringing out the links and shared values, they said.

The broader objective is to bring the two knowledge and cultural traditions closer, create an understanding of the shared heritage and deepen the people-to-people bond between the regions, they added.

