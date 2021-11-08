Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 (ANI): Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh on Monday confirmed that he was invited to the Cordelia cruise party by Fashion TV head Kashiff Khan in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

Addressing a press conference, Shaikh said that he does not know him personally and does not have his contact number.

"Being a minister, I get invited to many events and parties. I was invited to the cruise party by one Kashiff Khan. I don't know him personally and I also don't have his contact number. If someone has any evidence, then they should bring it forward," said Shaikh.

The Maharashtra Minister said that two agencies are currently probing the entire issue and the truth would come out soon.

"Even now, the whole nation and even international media is focussing on this case, but nobody is talking about the huge drugs consignment of over Rs 20,000-crore seized from a container at Mundra Port in Gujarat," said Shaikh sharply.

He further targeted BJP and the media for making direct accusations of murder against Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders and ministers, even though the probe agencies were investigating the case.

"What happened during the death of Sushant Singh Rajput? The BJP went all out to target the MVA government, ministers and leaders, till the Bihar elections (October -November 2020). After the elections were over, even the Rajput controversy abruptly ended and nobody talked about it," Shaikh added.

Earlier on Sunday, Maharashtra minority affairs minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik alleged that Fashion TV head Kashiff Khan forced MVA minister Aslam Shaikh to come to the Cordelia Cruise ship party and was also planning to bring children of various ministers to the party.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals and Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case. (ANI)

