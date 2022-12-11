Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 11 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that Varanasi also known as Kashi has seen the restoration of its "pristine glory" as a spiritual and cultural centre of the country in the last eight years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi who also represents the city in the Parliament.

CM Yogi said that one crore tourists visit the city in a month itself due to the transformation of its appearance with better infrastructure, cleanliness and beautification of Ghats and renovation of temples.

"It was because of these changes that while earlier, the city witnessed the arrival of one crore tourists in a year, now one crore tourists visit the city in a month itself," Yogi said while addressing Prabuddh Jan Sammelan at Sampurnanand Sanskrit University Ground.

Yogi also said that four-lane connectivity, air services and inland waterways have been major achievements of Kashi in recent years.

"Till 2016, sewer water used to flow on the roads and there were heaps of garbage on the streets while the condition of the ghats was pathetic in Kashi, but today the change is in front of all of us. Today, Kashi has four-lane connectivity from all sides. Along with this, it is connected through air services to all major cities of the country. Ghats have been beautified and the city cleaned. Besides, the city is emerging as a major educational and health centre."

Expressing gratitude to the PM, the Chief Minister said that he introduced for the first time Inland Waterways in Kashi which is helping export foodgrains, fruits, vegetables and One District One Products of UP to foreign countries.

CM said that BJP's victory in the municipal elections would strengthen the triple-engine model of development, ensuring progress like a bullet train.

He further stated that an excellent security environment has been created with traders and women feeling safe in Uttar Pradesh.

"During the Covid pandemic, an Integrated Command and Control Center was set up, which not only ensured traffic, garbage and Covid management but also helps monitor activities of anti-social elements through CCTV cameras and take them to task," he said.

According to the CM, 45 lakh houses have been given to the poor and needy under PM Awas Yojana benefitting around 2.5 crore people in Uttar Pradesh of which 43000 houses have been provided in Kashi alone.

He said that 2.61 crore toilets have been built for the poor.

"As India embarks on the journey to realise PM Modi's goal of making the country a $5 trillion economy, Uttar Pradesh must perform as the growth engine of the country. However, the preconditions for making UP the growth engine are taking forward the programmes of urbanisation, investment, employment, skill development and developing education and health centres in a robust manner," Yogi Adityanath said.

"Today India has become the fifth largest economy in the world, leaving Britain, which ruled the country for two hundred years, behind. Apart from this, India is leading the G20 in Amrit Kaal. G20 countries control 75 per cent of the world's trade and have rights over 85 per cent of GDP and 90 per cent of patents while 60 per cent of the world's population lives here. India has got the opportunity to lead these 20 countries", he remarked.

Speaking on the state's one of major problems- unemployment, he said that 10 lakh Agniveers are being recruited across the country under Mission Rozgar, who after retiring will be given jobs by state governments.

In Uttar Pradesh, he said that five lakh government jobs have been given to the youth while 1.61 crores has got employment through schemes like ODOP and Vishwakarma Shram Samman. (ANI)

