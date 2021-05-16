New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): A police personnel on Sunday helped an 82-year-old senior citizen Shaila D'Souza to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

Shaila D'Souza, a resident of Mori Gate, Delhi is often visited by Ct Kuldeep Singh, who is posted at the Kashmere Gate police station, to check on her well-being. Recently, the lady had expressed her desire of getting inoculated to Singh.

Thereafter, Singh approached Kashmiri Gate police station SHO Dharmendra, who personally spoke to the lady and got her registered for the vaccination.

On the day of the vaccination, the constable took her to the Aruna Asaf Ali Govt Hospital, got her inoculated, and dropped her back at her residence in his personal vehicle.

The 82-year-old lady, a spinster, lives with a lady attendant. She retired as an English teacher from Presentation Convent School. (ANI)

