Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 13 (ANI): Kashmir is all set to get its first multiplex cinema after three decades in Srinagar, which comes as a major move to bring entertainment to the youth in the Valley along with employment opportunities.

The setting up of a multiplex in Kashmir, which has seen terrorism for a long time from the other side of the border, comes three years after the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Notably, the theatres in the Valley had shut in 1990 due to the rise in militancy.

The multiplex, which is likely to be open to the public from September, has been designed by INOX and will have three auditoriums, each being lashed with the latest sound systems and comfortable seating facilities.

Speaking to ANI, Project manager, Vishaq said, "We are starting the first multiplex in Kashmir designed by INOX. There are three auditoriums in which the latest sound systems are installed. A silver screen is being used. Recliner seats, as well as normal chairs, are also made available."

Chairman of the project, Vijay Dhar said that the youngsters should get the same facilities in the cinema that they get elsewhere outside Kashmir.

"We saw there had been no such thing here for 30 years, we thought why not? So we've just started. The youngsters should get the same facilities in the cinema which they get in Jammu or in other towns of the country," he said.

The capacity of the multiplex will be around 520 people. The multiplex has food courts and other entertaining facilities which will be an attraction point for children.

The work is underway in full swing to complete work as soon as possible. (ANI)

