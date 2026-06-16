India News | Kashmir Medical College Gears Up for NMC Inspection, Plans 150 MBBS Seats with Advanced Healthcare Facilities

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 16 (ANI): Kashmir Medical College in Srinagar is being developed with state-of-the-art infrastructure and advanced medical technology, a move expected to significantly strengthen healthcare services and medical education in the Kashmir Valley.

The institution has been equipped with modern laboratories, digital learning systems, smart classrooms and upgraded healthcare facilities to cater to the growing healthcare demands of Jammu and Kashmir. Officials associated with the project said the college is being designed to provide quality medical education while also enhancing access to advanced and affordable healthcare for the public.

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The college aims to offer students practical exposure through modern diagnostic and treatment equipment, enabling them to gain hands-on experience in contemporary medical practices. It is also expected to ease the burden on existing hospitals and medical colleges in the Valley by expanding healthcare infrastructure and increasing medical education capacity.

Speaking to ANI, Nazir Ahmad, Dean and Principal of Kashmir Medical College and an ENT professor, said the institution marks a significant milestone for the region.

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"This is the first medical college here, and I am the Dean and Principal here. It is a matter of pride for me as I was the first superintendent of this medical college and now the first Principal and Dean of this college," Ahmad said.

He said the college is preparing for inspection by the National Medical Commission (NMC) and is hopeful of securing the necessary approvals soon.

"We are expecting in the months of June and July to be done with the NMC inspection and hoping for the Letter of Permission (LOP). We are going to admit 150 medical students to our MBBS programme. We are aiming for this hospital to be a super-speciality hospital," he added.

Highlighting technological advancements being introduced at the institution, Dr Syed Mubashir said modern facilities are being added in specialised fields.

"We have already started this department, and now we are introducing some of the latest technology as far as cosmetology, dermatology, surgery and aesthetics are concerned. We want to give patients affordable healthcare without compromising on technology," he said.

Local residents have welcomed the development, expressing hope that it will improve access to advanced medical services in the region.

"This is very useful for us because of the latest technologies. Various facilities are available here. This is going to be the number one college in this region, equipped with advanced technology," resident Feroz Ahmad told ANI.

Director of Kashmir Medical College Insha Qazi said the institution is committed to providing affordable treatment while maintaining high standards of care.

"We are very affordable, at par with government hospital rates. Our doctors are very senior and experienced. Our equipment is top of the line. We are among the cheapest in terms of rates, but we are not compromising on quality," Qazi said.

Officials said the college is expected to benefit thousands of patients, create employment opportunities and contribute to the long-term strengthening of healthcare infrastructure across the Kashmir Valley. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)