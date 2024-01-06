New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Continuing with its crackdown on terrorist groups, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday attached the house of a key conspirator in the 2022 Chanapora arms seizure case in Kashmir. The property of accused Aamir Mushtaq Ganaie, identified as one of the masterminds in the case, was attached as 'proceeds of terrorism' by an NIA team in Kiran Colony in the Chanapore area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

The accused had used the proceeds of terror for conspiring and committing terror crimes against the nation, said the NIA. According to NIA investigations, Ganaie and his associates were cadres of 'The Resistance Front (TRF)', an offshoot of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit. They were associated with their Pakistan-based handlers, operatives and commanders of the LeT and TRF. The case was part of a larger conspiracy relating to the drone dropping of weapons and money by a Pakistan-based module operating in Jammu and Kashmir, investigations have revealed.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: Three Killed, One Injured After Pick-Up Truck Falls Into River in Reasi.

The main kingpin of this drone dropping, namely Faisal Muneer, was earlier arrested and charged by the NIA, which found him to be involved in receiving weapons consignments sent from across the border by one Sajjad Gul alias Hamza. After receiving these weapons, the NIA said Faisal used to deliver them in Srinagar to Amir Mushtaq Ganaie, who further distributed them to active cadres and terrorists of TRF and LeT for carrying out targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir with the aim of spreading terror among the people.

"The accused were also engaged in radicalizing, motivating and instigating vulnerable youth to join TRF/LeT and other terror outfits in Kashmir," said the NIA.

Also Read | Landmark for India As First Solar Observatory Aditya-L1 Reaches Its Destination: PM Narendra Modi Lauds ISRO As Aditya-L1 Enters Final Orbit.

Besides arms and ammunition, NIA investigators had recovered several incriminating materials, including chats about terror funds, from the mobile phones of the accused persons. The NIA has established that the accused had been carrying out terrorist activities for a long time, thereby threatening the security, integrity and sovereignty of India. NIA had taken over the case, initially registered by Chanapora police in May 2022, and re-registered it at the agency's Jammu branch office on June 18, 2022.

The agency intends to intensify its efforts to dismantle all terror networks and demolish their support infrastructure by attaching and seizing their properties in the coming days. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)