Srinagar, Jan 11 (PTI) Kashmir recorded its first cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus on Tuesday as two locals and three tourists tested positive for the strain, officials said Tuesday.

"Omicron has finally made its way to Kashmir. 05 cases detected. Stay safe stay healthy..Follow Covid appropriate Behavior, follow Sops," Kashmir Health Services Director Mir Mushtaq tweeted.

While one patient was detected in Uri (Baramulla district) the other was diagnosed in Shopian district. Three tourists has also tested positive for the variant.

The number of Omicron cases in Jammu and Kashmir has gone up to eight now as three cases were detected in Jammu last month.

