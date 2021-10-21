Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 21 (ANI): The art of paper tracing is being taught to government officials and also local residents of the area at the workshops being organised in Srinagar to promote handicraft designing in the Kashmir valley.

"Paper tracing is a process of scribing the design we have made on a paper through hand or computers," said Nisar Ahmad, Designer cum Trainer.

The centuries-old tracing is still in demand and professional artisans especially those who are experts in embroidery, chain stitch, crewel and other knitting work still prefer work on tracing related fabrics.

The artisans use the process of tracing to engrave designs from paper to clothing, especially on products like pashmina shawls, raffle shawls, curtains, bedsheets, covers, blankets namdas and gabbas, said one of the trainee present in the workshop.

Meanwhile, the School of Designs, a unit of Jammu and Kashmir's Directorate of Handicrafts, is playing a vital role in improving the designs of traditional handicraft products giving a boost to the industry and helping local artisans earn more profits. (ANI)

