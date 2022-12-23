Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 23 (ANI): A day after Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said employees who do not work, would not get paid, Kashmiri Pandit Migrant Employees on Thursday staged a sit-in to protest the L-G's remarks.

Rasing slogans, the protesting employees alleged that they have been receiving threats from terrorists and can't go back to work.

Also Read | BJP Halts Jan Aakrosh Yatra in Rajasthan Due to COVID-19, Asks Rahul Gandhi To Follow Protocols or Call Off Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"We are protesting against the statement of L-G Manoj Sinha on Wednesay that the government will not pay salaries to employees who sit at home. He said our demands have been met. But that is not true," a protesing employee said.

He further said on May 27, a delgation of Kashmiri Pandit employees held a meeting with the government and was assured of safety. But there was a killing on May 29, he added.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Gas Cylinder Explodes Killing Two in Pune, Deceased Teenager Booked; Four Injured.

"We are receiving death threats repeatedly, the latest being on Wednesday night. We were told that a policeman would be posted outside the place of our posting. But we donot trust the secutity policy of the administration," he said.

Rohit, another protesting employee, told ANI that their protest entered into 225th day on Thursday.

"The main reason behind the protests is an insecure environment prevailing in Kashmir. We have been protesting since the day targeted killings started against the minority community in the Valley.We appeal to government to post us at safe and secure places," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)