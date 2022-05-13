Jammu, May 13 (PTI) Protesting against the killing of Rahul Bhat by terrorists, members of his Kashmiri Pandit community members on Friday vented their anger at the J-K administration and BJP leaders, alleging they had failed to ensure their security in the valley.

BJP leaders had to face the ire of mourners at the Jammu house of Bhat, the Kashmiri Pandit government employee who was shot dead by terrorists at a crowded government office in the Chadoora area of Budgam on Thursday.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina and other party leaders, who attended the funeral, were heckled and roughed up and police had to intervene when they visited the cremation ground in Jammu.

Raina said security forces have broken the back of terrorism and the few remaining terrorists will also be eliminated.

"Those who lost their loved ones to terrorism will be angry.. they will speak.. but only we have come here because we feel the pain, they are our brothers... No one else will come, neither the Congress, nor NC nor PDP," he told reporters when asked about the anger against the BJP.

Hundreds of protestors blocked roads and burnt tyres at Muthi, Hazuribagh and Buntalab in Jammu. They raised slogans against Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and the BJP and demanded that Kashmiri Pandits be rellocated from the valley.

Residents of Muthi camp led by its president Anil Bhan took out a rally and blocked a road for hours.

"The BJP is ruling this Union Territory through the LG and every failure on the part of LG is theirs. How long will we receive coffins from our homeland. Our boys and girls joined the services in Kashmir in national interest and to serve Kashmir," Bhan said.

In Kashmir, hundreds of Kashmiri pandits employees blocked a highway in the Vessu area of Kulgam district and went on an indefinite pen-down strike, accusing the government of failing to ensure their protection and safety. "Our dharna which started last evening will continue till the government does not attach us all with the office of Relief Commissioner. We are not going to serve places where we face threats to our lives. We are not here to get killed but to serve people", Sanjay Kumar of Vessu camp said.

There were claims that several hundred KP employees have tendered en-masse resignation and sent the letter with their signatures to the LG for acceptance. However, there was no official word on it.

"Home Minister Amit Shah claimed in parliament about the start of a rehabilitation plan. Since then, dozens of Hindus were killed and four temples suffered damage. Our boys and girls who are serving the people of Kashmir are in fear and terror. Is this the rehabilitation plan?" Jagti camp leader Sunil Kumar said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)