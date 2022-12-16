Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 16 (ANI): Assistant Professor Khurshid Ahmed Dar of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) has been nominated as the signature consultant for silk production in the deserts of Egypt.

Egypt-based Al-Salahiya Agriculture Company and its European investment partner 'Netherlands Eliasin' are keen to hire Khurshid Ahmed Dar for silk production, introduction and infrastructure development in the desert country.

Also Read | The Central Consumer Protection Authority Has Sent Notices to E-commerce Players … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

Khursheed Ahmed, assistant professor of sericulture at the College of Temperate Margand, Agricultural University of Kashmir, will visit Egypt at the end of February next year to provide technical guidance for the establishment of sericulture infrastructure.

On this occasion, Khurshid Ahmed expressed his happiness and thanked the Vice Chancellor of the University Prof. Nazir A Ganai for his guidance. (ANI)

Also Read | Year-Ender 2022 Recap: Lomon, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Min-Ho – 10 Best Kdrama Actors Of The Year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)