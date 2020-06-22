Jammu, Jun 22 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir residents who are stranded in Pakistan due to the coronavirus outbreak will return by road via the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab starting June 25, officials said on Monday.

The J&K government will send two senior officers to Attari to coordinate with the local Amritsar administration in making arrangements for their return, they said.

After J&K Chief Secretary BVR Subramanium wrote to the foreign secretary for facilitating the return of Kashmiris stranded in Bangladesh and other countries, many of them have been ferried home. The process to bring others is underway.

Also, special teams were deployed to various states to facilitate the return of Kashmiris in special trains and buses.

