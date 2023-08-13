Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 13 (ANI): The sounds of patriotism echoed as the students of Government Middle School in TA Shah Zone, in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, came together to create a touching short film featuring the timeless Hindi song "Mere Desh Ki Dharti".

Through the magic of music and cinema, they paid a heartfelt tribute to India's landscape and its treasures while embracing the spirit of patriotism.

In an innovative initiative aimed at promoting agriculture in India, the students combined their creative talents to produce a short film that beautifully captured the essence of the song. Under the guidance of their teachers, they not only brought the song to life but also visually depicted the importance of agriculture in the country's progress.

Asif Iqbal, the school's ReT teacher, said. "This project allowed our students to explore their artistic capabilities while also promoting a vital sector of our nation's economy. The students' enthusiasm and passion were truly inspiring."

Highlighting the significance of such initiatives in fostering holistic learning, he said, "This endeavour beautifully merged music, cinema, and social awareness. It's heartening to witness our students contribute to the promotion of a sector that plays a crucial role in our country's growth."

Azhar Ahiq Lone, one of the young actors in the short film, shared his experience saying, "We felt like we were a part of something meaningful. Singing and acting for a cause as important as promoting agriculture made us appreciate the hard work of our farmers even more."

"In this short film, we addressed and emphasized the importance of increased participation in agricultural activities, as it constitutes a significant portion of our nation's economy," said Aiman Mushtaq, another student involved in the project.

The short film not only celebrated the beauty of India's landscape but also shed light on the hard work and dedication of farmers who contribute tirelessly to the nation's sustenance. By showcasing various aspects of agriculture, the students aimed to create awareness and appreciation for this essential sector.

As the film premiered for the school community, parents, and local residents, it resonated deeply with them, leaving a lasting impact. The portrayal of lush fields, dedicated farmers, and the vibrant colours of rural India served as a powerful reminder of the nation's roots and the importance of nurturing its agricultural heritage.

The event succeeded in achieving its dual purpose — celebrating India's rich agricultural legacy and nurturing a sense of patriotism among the students. The short film, with its poignant depiction and stirring music, left an indelible mark on all who witnessed it, emphasizing the vital role of agriculture and inspiring a newfound respect for the nation's farming community.

While expressing their enthusiasm, both students and teachers shared that they had received a notification from the district administration, which stated that their program had been selected to be an integral part of the main event. (ANI)

