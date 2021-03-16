New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) Residents doctors of civic-run Kasturba Hospital, who had gone on strike three days ago demanding release of their pending salaries, ended their stir on Tuesday after being given assurance, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said.

Sunil Prasad, president of the resident doctors' association of the British-era hospital said, "Yes, we have called off our strike after the mayor assured us that due salaries of two months will be arranged in 10 days".

"We had gone on strike on March 13, demanding our salaries due from December to February," he said.

Mayor Prakash said doctors are an essential element of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and "after our assurance, they have called off their strike".

The hospital is run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and is located in old Delhi.

"About 50-60 junior and senior resident doctors had gone on strike," Prasad said.

