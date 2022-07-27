Mangaluru, Jul 27 (PTI) Karnataka BJP president and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel on Wednesday said the conspiracy behind the murder of BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettaru at Bellare in Sullia would be exposed and justice ensured in the case.

Addressing reporters here, Kateel said Praveen had always worked for the needy. The government has taken the issue seriously and would take steps to curtail such incidents, he said.

The reported Kerala links to the murder would also be investigated, he said.

Kateel, who had to face the wrath of Hindu activists on his way to the house of the deceased earlier in the day, said, “We will answer the party workers who are anguished by such incidents. Their anguish towards the leaders is understandable and I will bring this to the notice of the government.”

The party and the government would stand by the workers in this hour. Some youth leaders have given mass resignation in Chikkamagaluru out of anger and disappointment, he said, adding, he would convince them to reconsider the decision.

Earlier, Kateel's car was blocked by angry workers during his visit to meet the kin of the deceased leader.

The activists gathered around the car and some even tried to deflate the tyres of the vehicle and turn it upside down. They also got into a verbal duel with the police demanding justice.

Kateel, DK-in-charge Minister Sunil Kumar, Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Mattandoor and other BJP leaers visited the grieving family of Nettar and consoled them. Activists shouted slogans against the leaders to express their anguish. PTI MVG

