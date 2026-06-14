India News | Kathua DC Orders Hotel CCTV, Visitor Verification to Strengthen Security System

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 14 (ANI): Deputy Commissioner of Kathua, Rajesh Sharma, on Sunday issued directives mandating strict verification of tourists and visitors, along with compulsory CCTV installation in hotels and other accommodation units, as part of measures aimed at strengthening the security framework in the district.

The order applies to hotels, guest houses, lodges, dhabas, and other accommodation facilities, requiring them to ensure a 15-day CCTV footage retention policy.

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The administration has stated that the directions will remain in force for the next two months as part of efforts to maintain a tighter security grid and ensure the safety of visitors and residents.

Speaking to reporters regarding the new directive, DC Rajesh Sharma said, "The objective is to address security concerns. We need to know the identity of anyone visiting, as there are individuals among them who can create trouble or trigger untoward incidents. We also received information that foreigners were visiting industrial units in Kathua, so we wanted to ascertain the purpose of their visits...similarly, regarding people staying in hotels and lodges, while ID proofs are collected, we have issued instructions to ensure this information is shared with the police...CCTV cameras are already installed at certain points along the highway, and once the highway project is fully completed, we will have comprehensive surveillance across the entire route... we aim to maintain surveillance over major food hubs...we continuously modify and add to our security measures and initiatives."

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He further added that verification of foreign nationals visiting the district for business purposes has been made mandatory to maintain a proper record and ensure monitoring of their activities. The administration has also intensified random vehicle checking at the 'Gateway of J&K' at Lakhanpur.

The administration emphasised that it continues to modify and add to its security measures and initiatives to ensure the safety and security of all visitors. (ANI)

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