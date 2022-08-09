Kathua/Jammu, Aug 9 (PTI) A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of Army, who was trampled to death by an elephant in West Bengal, was cremated with full military honours at his home town in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

Subedar Ram Singh of 25 Grenadiers was on duty when a group of elephants attacked his post in Siliguri on August 6, causing his death, the officials said.

The mortal remains of the soldier were brought to his residence at Nagri village of Kathua, where senior army, police and civil officers laid wreath on his coffin and later his body was cremated with full military honours, the officials said.

Thousands of villagers, carrying national flags, joined his funeral procession and chanted slogans in praise of the officer, the army and the country.

Originally a resident of Doda district, Singh had shifted to Darhala village of Kathua district over a decade ago, one of his relatives said.

He said he had joined the army in September 1995 and was recently transferred from Leh to West Bengal where he laid down his life in the service of the nation.

