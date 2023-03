Kathua/Jammu, Mar 18 (PTI) A policeman died at a hospital within hours of his arrest by the CBI on graft charges in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

Head Constable Mushtaq Ahmad, a resident of Billawar, was caught red-handed while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 3,000 from a complainant at the women police station in Kathua, where he was posted, the officials said.

They said the policeman was being questioned in a separate room inside the police station by the CBI sleuths when he complained of uneasiness and was rushed to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital for treatment.

However, he died at the hospital, the officials said, adding the cause of the death was not known immediately.

Station House Officer of the police station, Kiran Devi, confirmed the death of the policeman.

"The policeman died shortly after we shifted him to the hospital. A detailed report will be shared later," she told PTI.

