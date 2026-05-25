India News | Kathua's Anjali Devi Among ITBP All-women Team to Scale Mount Everest; Family Celebrates Historic Feat

Sunkhal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 25 (ANI): The daughter of village Sunkhal, District Kathua of Jammu and Kashmir, has created history as the all-women mountaineering team of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) successfully scaled Mount Everest, with Jammu's pride Anjali Devi--daughter of Balwant Singh and resident of Sunkhal, Kathua district--successfully participating in the expedition.

Anjali Devi, a resident of Sunkhal village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, scripted history after successfully scaling Mount Everest as part of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police's (ITBP) all-women mountaineering expedition team.

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The wind howled against the hours. Earlier, she stood where few humans ever would. She had scaled Mount Everest, standing proud at 8,848 metres above sea level.

Down in her small village in Jammu and Kashmir, the atmosphere was electric. The quiet mountain hamlet had transformed into a festival grounds. Inside Anjali's family home, her mother, Veena Devi, eyes fixed on the winding road, counting down the hours. Anjali's father, Balwant Singh, expressed heartfelt gratitude and happiness, eagerly waiting for the entry of her daughter into the home after achieving the highest mark of success and hoisting the National Flag on the peak of Mount Everest. Every neighbour, cousin, and elder crowded into their courtyard, holding boxes of traditional sweets.

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Anjali had not just climbed a mountain; she had elevated her entire community. From the steep hills of J&K to the highest point on Earth, her journey was a testament to grit. A massive celebration awaited her at the district, complete with traditional music and garlands. They were waiting to hold their daughter, the pride of Jammu and Kashmir, who went to the top of the world and was finally coming home.

Balwant Singh told ANI that a proud soldier of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has made history as part of the ITBP's first all-women expedition team to successfully scale the 8,848-metre summit of Mount Everest. She has also achieved success in the ITBP's first women's Mountaineering expedition in 2025 at a height of 7135 metres. And also won the Wulong Half Marathon 21km in 2025. She is extra ordinary girl in the family to achieve success since childhood, through schooling.

Her historic achievement has sparked a wave of celebration across her District. On 22nd May at 3.30 PM, they got a phone message from Anjali Devi to mark the history.

The howling Himalayan wind battered the final ridge, but Anjali Devi's resolve remained unshakable. Clad in her Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) gear, the young mountaineer from Jammu and Kashmir took her final step onto the peak. At exactly 8,848 metres above sea level, she stood at the highest point on Earth, raising the tricolour alongside her all-women expedition team. Down below, an entire nation was celebrating, but her heart was firmly anchored to a quiet village thousands of miles away.

Balwant Singh stood in the courtyard with tears of absolute pride streaming down his face, his hands trembling as he embraced neighbours who rushed in with boxes of traditional laddoos. The entire village had converged on their home, transforming the quiet residence into the epicentre of a massive celebration.

The family members finalised plans for a grand reception and were eager to welcome back the brave ITBP warrior who went to the top of the world and was finally returning home to the soil that raised her.

Union Minister of PMO Dr Jitendra Singh also appreciated and congratulated the achievements of Anjali Devi and said that it's not the success story of Anjali, but the number of Jammu women who achieve success. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)