Katra/Jammu, Jul 3 (PTI) A landslide triggered by heavy rains forced suspension of battery car service enroute to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Monday evening, officials said.

Heavy rains lashed the shrine and the adjoining areas including base camp Katra late afternoon, the officials said.

They said a landslide struck Himkoti, the battery car track, around 6 pm, forcing suspension of the service.

However, the men and machines immediately swung into action and the battery car service resumed within two hours after clearance of the track, the officials said.

They said the pilgrimage was going on smoothly when the last reports were received.

