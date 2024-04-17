Kaziranga (Assam) [India], April 17 (ANI): The newly created Kaziranga Lok Sabha seat in Assam, formerly known as Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency will go to the polls in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19.

The Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency was struck down during the delimitation process by the Election Commission in August 2023 and was replaced by Kaziranga.

Kaziranga is one of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam state in north-eastern India which covers Kaliabor, Barhampur, Binnakandi, Hojai, Lumding, Golaghat, Dergaon, Khumtai, Bokakhat, and Sarupathar.

The BJP has fielded Kamakhya Prasad Tasa from Kaziranga, whereas the Congress nominated Roselina Tirkey which once used to be the home constituency of the Gogois the longest serving chief minister Tarun Gogoi, his brother Dip Gogai and son Gaurav Gogai.

Asom Jana Morcha has fielded Salim Ahmed and Voters party international has fielded Anima Deka Gupta.

This year Congress party has fielded its party MP, Gaurav Gogoi, from the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency in Assam.

In the 2019 elections from Kaliabor, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi won the elections from 786,092 with 55.2 per cent. Moni Madhab Mahanta of the Asom Gana Parisad garnered 576,098 votes.

Kaziranga is central to wildlife preservation. It is home to one of the most significant National Parks in the country.

There are a total of 14 parliamentary constituencies in Assam. Elections for the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam will take place in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7.

Meanwhile, the election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

In the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 7 of the 14 seats in Assam. Both the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) claimed three seats each.

During the 2019 elections, the BJP increased its seat count to 9, while the Congress maintained its three seats, and the AIUDF won a single seat. (ANI)

