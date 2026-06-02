India News | Kaziranga Launches Eco-shop on Amazon, GeM to Support Conservation-linked Livelihoods

Kaziranga (Assam) [India], June 2 (ANI): Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve has launched its much-publicised Eco-Shop on Amazon and the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), opening a new channel for locally made, biodiversity-linked products crafted by fringe communities to reach a wider national and global market.

The Eco-Shop initiative reflects Kaziranga's continuing efforts to connect conservation with livelihoods by promoting products rooted in traditional skills, local materials, and environmentally responsible practices.

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Dr Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve, said that the launch is expected to create stronger market access for artisans and producer groups from fringe villages while showcasing the rich craft heritage of the Kaziranga landscape.

"It was therefore a grand success that the Eco Shops managed entirely by Kaziranga Staff Welfare Society, within its 2 years of inception, made a whopping sale of products, which largely also benefited the local community," she said.

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Dr Sonali Ghosh further said that, overall sales of 2024-25 in Kaziranga Eco Shops were Rs 1.24 crore, and in 2025-2026 sales have increased to Rs 1.87 crore.

"The Eco-Shop features a range of handcrafted, eco-friendly products, including woven articles, textile goods, decorative items, and other livelihood-based creations made by community members. The community-led products that are popular with the visitors include - handloom, woodcraft, edibles (Pickles and Honey) and water hyacinth products that are eco-friendly and carry the unique Kaziranga signature. It is pertinent to mention that under the Ministry of Textiles- SAMARTH scheme, over 300 women benefited from the skilling workshop, and the products woven by them see a ready market in the eco shops," Dr Sonali Ghosh said.

The Field Director of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve also said that the key highlight of these products has been incorporating traditional animal motifs into textiles and the use of natural dyes derived from locally available wild resources.

"The training has helped build on existing traditional ecological knowledge and handloom skills, enabling artisans to transform biodiversity knowledge into market-ready products. By linking these products to popular online marketing stores such as Amazon and GeM, the initiative aims to provide artisans with improved visibility, consistent demand, and broader customer outreach.

Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve reaffirmed its commitment to promoting community-based conservation and livelihood initiatives through its EDC mandate that celebrates local knowledge, supports artisanal enterprise, and contributes to the socio-economic well-being of the region," she said. (ANI)

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