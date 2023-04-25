Guwahati, April 25: The Kaziranga National Park in Assam, famed for its one-horned rhinoceros, will remain closed for tourists from May, officials said on Tuesday.

The park usually remains closed from May to October every year due to monsoon, which causes floods. Kaziranga National Park Facing Floods: 'Work on 40 Islands Done for Animals To Take Shelter', Says Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya.

The elephant safari will be closed from May 1, while the jeep safari will be closed from May 16, Eastern Assam Wildlife Divisional Forest Officer Ramesh Gogoi said.

