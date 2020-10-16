Guwahati, Oct 15 (PTI) The iconic Kaziranga National Park in Assam will reopen from October 21 after being shut since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the monsoon season, officials said.

"Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve will be opened for the current tourist season on 21st October 2020. The opening ceremony will commence from 11am onwards. Hon'ble Chief Minister of Assam will grace the occasion," KNP said on its Facebook page.

Also Read | Telangana Horror: Man Beheads Wife With Axe in Fit of Rage, Places Head at Doorstep of Her Alleged Lover in Sangareddy District.

The park is thronged by domestic and international tourists in large numbers for its famed one-horned rhinos.

In September, the Assam government had approved expansion of the park totalling 3,053 hectares.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death of Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami’s Mother Davusayammal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)