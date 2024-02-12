Kottayam, Feb 12 (PTI) The Kerala Congress (M), an ally of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), on Monday announced sitting MP, Thomas Chazhikadan, as the candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

The LDF ally became the first in the state to announce a candidate for the election, the date of which is yet to be announced.

Addressing the media after the state committee meeting of KC(M), its Chairman, Jose K Mani, said the decision was unanimous to field the sitting MP Chazhikadan from Kottayam as the party's candidate, backed by the Left Front.

"We have unanimously decided to field sitting MP and party's vice chairman, Thomas Chazhikadan as the candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls representing KC(M) and the LDF," Mani said.

Chazhikadan expressed confidence that he will retain the Kottayam seat.

"I have got another chance to represent the Kottayam seat. I will continue to work among the people," Chazhikadan said.

The KC(M), which was a former ally of the Opposition Congress-led UDF, severed its ties with them in 2020 and joined the ruling Left Front.

Chazhikadan had won the Kottayam seat last time by defeating CPI(M)'s V N Vasavan, who is a state minister in the ruling Left government, with a majority of over one lakh votes.

The seat was previously represented by Mani twice before Chazhikadan.

The LDF on February 10 announced that KC(M) will contest for the Kottayam seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the CPI(M) had contested in 16 seats but this time, considering the political scenario, the Kottayam seat has been given to KC(M), LDF convenor E P Jayarajan had said.

