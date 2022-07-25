Hyderabad, Jul 25 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday left for Delhi for a visit.

He left for the national capital from the Begumpet airport here. He was accompanied by state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, TRS MPs G Ranjit Reddy, J Santosh Kumar and other leaders, an official release said.

It did not give details of his agenda.

Rao has been meeting leaders of various non-BJP parties over the alleged anti-people policies of the NDA government for sometime now. NCP chief Sharad Pawar, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray were among the leaders he had met.

During a visit to Delhi in May this year, Rao met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other leaders.

