Hyderabad (Telangana)[India], July 10 (ANI): After BJP leaders launched scathing attacks on him during its two-day national executive meeting in Hyderabad, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party and questioned the depreciation in the Indian currency.

"The Rupee value has gone to such a low, close to Rs 80 now, it happened never before in history. It never fell as low as it did during PM Modi's tenure. What's the reason?" asked chief minister KCR.

"Is this 'loktantra' or 'shadyantra'(Conspiracy)?" he added.

He also highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked the same question on the rupee as Gujarat CM but now trying to dodge the question.

"Earlier Modi when he was Gujrat CM he questioned about why Indian Rupee is falling? We are also asking the same question now. Never before in history, Indian Rupee has never fallen to such a level. The value of the rupee has decreased like never before. It's close to 80 rupees now (for 1 dollar)," said KCR.

He also slammed the BJP over its former spokesperson Nupur Sharma, stressing that the delegates had to apologise internationally due to the political party saying, "One BJP spokesperson (Nupur Sharma) spoke nonsense and our delegates and ambassadors apologised in other countries. Why should the country apologise when BJP has done something wrong?"

The Telangana CM was addressing the media from Pragathi Bhavan.

Earlier, KCR did not receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad, who arrived in the city to participate in the two-day long Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Executive meeting. (ANI)

